Israeli MP takes Trump selfie
Israeli MP Oren Hazan was not supposed to be on the red carpet to greet Donald Trump on Monday - but was there anyway, and demanded a selfie with the US president.
The selfie was granted despite the best efforts of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
23 May 2017
