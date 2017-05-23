Israeli MP's Trump selfie
Israeli MP takes Trump selfie

Israeli MP Oren Hazan was not supposed to be on the red carpet to greet Donald Trump on Monday - but was there anyway, and demanded a selfie with the US president.

The selfie was granted despite the best efforts of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • 23 May 2017
