Trump joins Saudi sword dance

Trump in Saudi Arabia: US president joins ceremonial sword dance
Donald Trump briefly joined in a traditional sword dance as he visited Saudi Arabia as part of his first foreign trip as US president.
The president smiled and swayed side to side as Saudi men performed the dance, including chanting and drumming, ahead of a state dinner in his honour.
20 May 2017
