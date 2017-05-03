Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Can swapping stories heal divided America?
Narrative 4 is an organisation that pairs people with different opinions on controversial subjects to share their stories.
Damon Ouradnik, who started a petition last year calling to stop refugee resettlement, and Arday Ardayfio, a Ghanian immigrant who came to Fargo in the late 1990s, were partners at the event.
So what did they get out of their conversation?
Video by Howard Johnson
-
03 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window