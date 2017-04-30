Correspondents' Dinner joke targets Trump
Donald Trump has marked the 100th day of his presidency with a speech attacking the media and defending his own record.

He told supporters he was thrilled to be with them rather than at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, one of Washington's biggest social events.

Speaking at the dinner in Washington, comedian Hasan Minhaj had a dig at the president.

