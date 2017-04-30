Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Correspondents' Dinner joke targets Trump
Donald Trump has marked the 100th day of his presidency with a speech attacking the media and defending his own record.
He told supporters he was thrilled to be with them rather than at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, one of Washington's biggest social events.
Speaking at the dinner in Washington, comedian Hasan Minhaj had a dig at the president.
-
30 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window