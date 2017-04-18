New footage reveals hidden whale world
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Whale's eye view: Footage reveals hidden whale world

In a new study by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Oregon State University in March, scientists in remote Antarctica have attached cameras with speedometers and suction cups to the backs of minke and humpback whales.

The stunning footage has revealed feeding habits and social interactions, while also shedding light on the way whales use their blow holes to bluster breathing holes through the ice.

Video footage courtesy of WWF. Edited by Charlie Northcott.

  • 18 Apr 2017
Go to next video: Boat overturned by blue whale