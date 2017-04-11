Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Can airlines 'bump' people off flights?
Videos of a man being dragged off a full US domestic flight provoked a social media outcry.
The head of United Airlines has apologised for the incident.
So could you be bumped off a flight?
-
11 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window