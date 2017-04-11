Could you be "bumped" off a flight?
Can airlines 'bump' people off flights?

Videos of a man being dragged off a full US domestic flight provoked a social media outcry.

The head of United Airlines has apologised for the incident.

So could you be bumped off a flight?

