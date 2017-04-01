Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gilbert Baker, creator of LGBT rainbow flag, dies aged 65
Gilbert Baker initially designed an eight-colour flag in 1978 for the city's gay freedom day, the precursor to the modern pride parade.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
01 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-39466945/gilbert-baker-creator-of-lgbt-rainbow-flag-dies-aged-65Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window