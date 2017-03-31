Tumbleweeds block roads in California
Tumbleweed traffic jam hits California

A tumbleweed traffic jam has brought chaos to roads in southern California.

With the help of some intrepid drivers and the odd gust, state highway patrol managed to clear routes in the Inland Empire region.

Motorists - and the rolling balls of dead plant matter - were soon able to continue their journeys on Thursday.

