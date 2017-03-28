Beauty queen battling an invisible illness
Once a college athlete, Victoria Graham was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. After 10 spinal surgeries, her sports career ended but she found another way to compete.

She won the Miss Frostburg beauty pageant in Maryland earlier this year and now visits children battling cancer at local hospitals.

