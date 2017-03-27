'Idea of race is a lie' - Rachel Dolezal

Video

Rachel Dolezal - the white US woman who said she was black - says "the idea of race is a lie".

Speaking in an interview with Emily Maitlis, she argued that the concept of "transracial" - similar to that of transgender - is useful in describing people such as herself.

Rachel Dolezal has just written a book about her experience, In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World.

