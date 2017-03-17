Merkel handshake offer falls on deaf ears
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Merkel handshake offer to Trump falls on deaf ears

Donald Trump and Angela Merkel did shake hands - eventually - in their White House bilateral, after Mrs Merkel's initial attempt to press the presidential flesh appeared to fall on deaf ears.

The German chancellor and the US president were meeting for the first time after both had spent the past months criticising each other on topics like trade and immigration.

  • 17 Mar 2017
Go to next video: Republicans have questions about Trump