GCHQ has rejected allegations made by White House press secretary Sean Spicer, that it spied on Mr Trump, as "nonsense".
Prime Minister Theresa May has received assurances from the White House the accusation will not be repeated.
Sir Malcolm Rifkind, ex chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee, queries those assurances telling BBC Radio 4's The World at One that "the wording of the apology is a promise that it will not be repeated again, but that's not the same as saying it was complete rubbish in the first place".
17 Mar 2017
