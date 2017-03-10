Media player
Cooking against cancer
Many people receiving chemotherapy experience a loss or change in their taste buds. Ryan Riley, whose mother died of cancer three years ago, has set up Life Kitchen, a project to give free cooking classes to people living with cancer to get their love of food back.
Ryan Riley tells the Today programme's Nick Robinson how his mother's experience of cancer led to him to the idea.
10 Mar 2017
