Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India diplomat fetes Kansas shooting hero
Ian Grillot, the Kansas man who was shot while trying to intervene in a deadly gun attack against two Indian men, has received an invitation to visit India from the country's consul general during a visit to the hospital where he is being treated.
"I look forward to being able to go meet everybody," Grillot said after being read a statement written by India's minister of external affairs.
-
03 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window