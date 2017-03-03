India diplomat fetes Kansas shooting hero
Ian Grillot, the Kansas man who was shot while trying to intervene in a deadly gun attack against two Indian men, has received an invitation to visit India from the country's consul general during a visit to the hospital where he is being treated.

"I look forward to being able to go meet everybody," Grillot said after being read a statement written by India's minister of external affairs.

  • 03 Mar 2017
