Fancy a new ear? Grow one with an apple
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Scientists have found a way of growing human tissue on apples

Scientists at the University of Ottawa have developed a way of growing human cells and tissue on apples. This biohacking discovery opens the door to new possibilities for the future of regenerative medicine.

Video by Dan Lytwyn

  • 27 Feb 2017
Go to next video: Science copies how squid change colour