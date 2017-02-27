Fancy a new ear? Grow one with an apple

Media player
Scientists have found a way of growing human tissue on apples
Scientists at the University of Ottawa have developed a way of growing human cells and tissue on apples. This biohacking discovery opens the door to new possibilities for the future of regenerative medicine.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
27 Feb 2017
