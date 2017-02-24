Media player
People gathered in the US to celebrate their love of mermaids
The mermaid is a staple in many folk tales. It's the story of a half-fish-half-woman who sometimes brings luck and sometimes misfortune.
She might fall in love with a human and, from time to time, she hangs out with mermen. It turns out she has quite a fan club.
Last month, hundreds of people got together in South Carolina and togged up in custom-made fishtails to swim and perform underwater.
24 Feb 2017
