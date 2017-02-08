Senator Warren shut down in US Senate
Elizabeth Warren shut down in US Senate

Democrats have raised a storm of protest after Senator Elizabeth Warren was prevented from reading a 30-year-old letter by Martin Luther King's widow, which criticised the man President Donald Trump has nominated as attorney general.

The incident occurred during a Senate debate on Jeff Sessions' nomination, and saw Ms Warren warned and ultimately silenced by House Republicans.

Here's the moment she was cut off mid-flow.

