Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Elizabeth Warren shut down in US Senate
Democrats have raised a storm of protest after Senator Elizabeth Warren was prevented from reading a 30-year-old letter by Martin Luther King's widow, which criticised the man President Donald Trump has nominated as attorney general.
The incident occurred during a Senate debate on Jeff Sessions' nomination, and saw Ms Warren warned and ultimately silenced by House Republicans.
Here's the moment she was cut off mid-flow.
-
08 Feb 2017
