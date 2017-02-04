Icy road pile-up caught on camera

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Icy US road pile-up caught on camera
An icy stretch of road in Oregon in the US caused a 30-vehicle pile-up.
The crashes were filmed by a onlooker, with all the people involved escaping serious injury.
-
04 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window