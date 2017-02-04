Icy road pile-up caught on camera
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Icy US road pile-up caught on camera

An icy stretch of road in Oregon in the US caused a 30-vehicle pile-up.

The crashes were filmed by a onlooker, with all the people involved escaping serious injury.

  • 04 Feb 2017
Go to next video: Drone shows Poland pile-up aftermath