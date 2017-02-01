Police sting rescues LA sex workers
Police in Los Angeles have carried out their biggest-ever operation to find girls and young women who were forced into commercial sexual exploitation.

Officers made almost 500 arrests and rescued more than 50 young people.

The BBC's Angus Crawford was given exclusive access.

