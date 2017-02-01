Democrats stall Trump cabinet picks

Media player
Democrats stall committee votes on cabinet picks
US Senate Democrats are boycotting confirmation votes for two of President Donald Trump's key cabinet nominees, forcing the votes to be postponed.
Senate committees had been expected to approve several candidates, in the second week of Mr Trump's presidency.
01 Feb 2017
