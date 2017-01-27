Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
March for life: Can you be pro-life and feminist?
Is it possible to be both pro-life and feminist? That's a question we put to marchers - women and men - at the March for Life, an annual anti-abortion rally in Washington DC.
The event took place on the National Mall - the same place where hundreds of thousands gathered for the Women's March to protest against Donald Trump and to highlight women's rights last week. For most, that included a woman's right to choose whether she has an abortion.
27 Jan 2017
