Can you be pro-life and feminist?
Is it possible to be both pro-life and feminist? That's a question we put to marchers - women and men - at the March for Life, an annual anti-abortion rally in Washington DC.

The event took place on the National Mall - the same place where hundreds of thousands gathered for the Women's March to protest against Donald Trump and to highlight women's rights last week. For most, that included a woman's right to choose whether she has an abortion.

  • 27 Jan 2017