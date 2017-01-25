Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dreamers wait on Trump to decide their fate
Undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children were able to come out of the shadows under the Obama administration. Now hundreds of thousands of so-called "Dreamers" are waiting to see if President Trump will act on his campaign promise to overturn the executive action that protects them.
Read Anthony Zurcher's latest blog on the immigration issue the president has yet to confront.
Video by Olivia Lace Evans
25 Jan 2017
