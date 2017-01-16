'Divisive Obama played the race issue'

Media player
Barack Obama's race legacy: Progressive or divisive?
President Barack Obama was one of "the most divisive" presidents in a generation because he "played the race issue", the pastor and member of the Alabama Republican Party John Killian has said.
The BBC's North America correspondent, Aleem Maqbool, reports on Obama's race legacy.
16 Jan 2017
Share
