FBI 'can't talk about' any Trump probe

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
FBI 'can't talk about' any possible Trump probe
The director of the FBI has refused to answer whether or not ties between Russia and Donald Trump are being investigated.
James Comey testified before the Senate intelligence committee about the government's report on Russian hacking.
-
11 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-38580653/fbi-can-t-talk-about-any-possible-trump-probeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window