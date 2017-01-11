Black lawmakers call Sessions 'unfit'
John Lewis and Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions 'hostile to civil rights'

John Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement, was one of several black members of Congress who took the unusual step of testifying against one of their colleagues.

At a confirmation hearing, they warned that Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, is hostile to civil rights.

Mr Sessions insists he will protect all Americans. Read analysis of his testimony here.

