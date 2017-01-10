Video

With just 10 days left in office, the political obituaries for President Obama are in full swing.

But what will we remember him for? Will it be the memorable speeches, or the catchy slogans such as " Yes We Can", or those unusual moments, such as when he burst into song with Amazing Grace?

BBC Washington correspondent Gary O'Donoghue, examined President Obama's rhetorical legacy for BBC Radio 4's The World Tonight programme.