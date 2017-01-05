US attack: 'Don't blame Black Lives Matter'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chicago attack condemned by Black Lives Matter campaigners
Four black people face hate crime and kidnapping charges for the Facebook Live-aired torture of a mentally disabled white man.
In the video, the assailants can be heard making derogatory statements against white people and Donald Trump.
Student Shelby, a supporter of Black Lives Matter, told World Have Your Say the social campaign group is being unfairly linked to the attack.
Listen to World Have Your Say on the BBC iPlayer.
Produced by Trystan Young
-
05 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-38524551/chicago-attack-condemned-by-black-lives-matter-campaignersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window