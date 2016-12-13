Rex Tillerson 'is one tough cookie'
Donald Trump has nominated ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as his secretary of state. Former president of Shell Oil John Hofmeister, who worked with Tillerson, says the oil boss has an historic relationship with Russia and works hard to see deals come through.

"Tillerson is always looking out for his primary stakeholders" and "is one tough cookie when it comes to dealing with business matters", Mr Tillerson tells the Today programme.

