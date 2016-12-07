Video

A date which will live in infamy: that was how President Franklin Delano Roosevelt described 7 December, 1941, when Japanese fighter planes attacked the US naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Seventy-five years later, ceremonies are being held to remember the more than 2,000 US service members who died in the battle that prompted America's entry into World War II.

James Downing was there, and at 103 is one of the oldest living survivors. He spoke to us about his vivid memories of how the day unfolded.

Video by Katie Beck