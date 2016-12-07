Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pearl Harbor survivor, 103, recalls 'human torches'
A date which will live in infamy: that was how President Franklin Delano Roosevelt described 7 December, 1941, when Japanese fighter planes attacked the US naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
Seventy-five years later, ceremonies are being held to remember the more than 2,000 US service members who died in the battle that prompted America's entry into World War II.
James Downing was there, and at 103 is one of the oldest living survivors. He spoke to us about his vivid memories of how the day unfolded.
Video by Katie Beck
-
07 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-38216087/pearl-harbor-survivor-103-recalls-human-torchesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window