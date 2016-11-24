Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
E-cigarette blamed for this
A man's in hospital after his e-cigarette exploded in his pocket at a shop in Grand Central Station, his lawyer says.
-
24 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window