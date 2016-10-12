Trump: Canada healthcare 'catastrophic'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump: Canada healthcare 'catastrophic'

In the second presidential debate Donald Trump promised that if he is elected "you will have the finest health care plan there is". He attacked President Obama's healthcare reform law, known as "Obamacare" calling for it to be "repealed and replaced".

He also had some harsh words for Canada's single payer healthcare system, which the Republican candidate called "catastrophic".

  • 12 Oct 2016
Go to next video: Trump urges people to vote - on wrong date