Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US floods: San Antonio driver slips amid rescue
Footage shows the moment firefighters rescued a driver in San Antonio, Texas, after his car was submerged by floods water on Monday.
Roads have been submerged and schools closed after the heaviest September rainfall for 38 years.
-
26 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-37479260/us-floods-san-antonio-driver-slips-amid-rescueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window