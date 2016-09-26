Driver hangs onto ladder after car was submerged by flood waters in San Antonio, Texas
US floods: San Antonio driver slips amid rescue

Footage shows the moment firefighters rescued a driver in San Antonio, Texas, after his car was submerged by floods water on Monday.

Roads have been submerged and schools closed after the heaviest September rainfall for 38 years.

