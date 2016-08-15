Media player
Protests continue in Milwaukee after shooting by police
Shots were fired during new protests in the US city of Milwaukee, police say, as demonstrators took to the streets for a second night.
Protests erupted on Saturday after Sylville Smith, 23, was shot dead in a police chase.
Mayor Tom Barrett said Smith, an African-American, did not drop a gun he was holding when told to do so.
15 Aug 2016
