Protests continue in Milwaukee after shooting by police

Shots were fired during new protests in the US city of Milwaukee, police say, as demonstrators took to the streets for a second night.

Protests erupted on Saturday after Sylville Smith, 23, was shot dead in a police chase.

Mayor Tom Barrett said Smith, an African-American, did not drop a gun he was holding when told to do so.

