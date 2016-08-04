Plane spraying insecticide
Video

Miami sprayed with insecticide in effort to stop Zika spread

A plane carrying insecticide has been flying over an area of Miami, Florida, in an effort to control the spread of the Zika virus.

At least 15 people in the city's Wynwood area are believed to have been infected with the virus through mosquito bites.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned expectant mothers to stay away from the area.

