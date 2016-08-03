Donald Trump 'is psychologically unbalanced'
Donald Trump is "out of control" according to Jan Halper-Hayes, worldwide vice-president of Republicans Overseas.

Dr Halper-Hayes, who has previously defended Mr Trump, told Today programme presenter Justin Webb that she was "very concerned" about the psychological state of the presidential nominee.

