Amateur video shows Dallas 'gunman'
Amateur video shows a person firing a semi-automatic rifle on the street in Dallas.
Five police officers have been shot dead by snipers at a protest in the city. Six more officers were injured in the shooting, some critically.
08 Jul 2016
