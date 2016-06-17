Florida native is considered ‘Surfing Swami’ in adopted India
The surfing hot spots of the world are usually found in places like California, Hawaii or even Australia.
But now some die-hard wave-lovers want India to join that list.
The country recently held its largest internationally-recognised surfing competition, drawing about 100 participants from all over India and beyond.
Jack Hebner is one of the driving forces behind the sport's growth in the country.
The 70-year-old Florida native is called the "Surfing Swami", and he tells the BBC why he's found the perfect spot to catch a wave.
Video by Hetal Gandhi
