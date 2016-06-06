Fighter jet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman in the Mediterranean
Anti-IS carrier moves to Mediterranean

The BBC's Jonathan Beale reports from the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier, which has moved from the Gulf to the Mediterranean - much closer to so-called Islamic State (IS) targets.

The US has been stepping up air strikes in support of Kurdish and moderate Syrian rebel forces in northern Syria.

