Michael J Fox
Michael J Fox 'shared common cause' with Muhammad Ali

Actor Michael J Fox, has praised Muhammad Ali for his work in fighting Parkinson's disease, a medical condition they both suffered from.

Ali, a three-time world heavyweight champion, died on Friday night at a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 74-year-old had been suffering from a respiratory illness, a condition that was complicated by Parkinson's disease.

  • 05 Jun 2016
