Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aerial footage shows Texas flood damage
There has been widespread flooding in rural areas in Texas, after the River Brazos reached levels not seen for more than 100 years.
It follows days of torrential rain. At least six people have been killed.
-
31 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window