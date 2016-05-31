Imagine having your own dream house, in miniature form.

For centuries, dollhouses have captivated children and adults alike, but they've also been a reflection of social change.

Now on display at the National Building Museum are 12 historical dollhouses on loan from London's Victoria and Albert Museum of Childhood.

The BBC recently caught up with Alice Sage, a curator of "Small Stories: At Home in a Dollhouse", to learn more about the tiny treasures.

