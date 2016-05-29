Video

A pilot has died after a vintage World War Two aircraft crashed in the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey on Saturday.

The plane - a single-seater P-47 Thunderbolt - went down two miles (3.2km) south of George Washington Bridge.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed, but engine failure has been cited as a possibility.

Nancy Silvestri, the press secretary for New York City Emergency Management, explained how they pulled the plane out of the water.