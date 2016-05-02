Media player
Bear chased from apartment refrigerator
A Colorado man was forced to lock himself in his bedroom when a bear entered his apartment and rummaged through his refrigerator.
He called firefighters in the town of Avon, who chased the small black bear out of the building.
02 May 2016
