Bear chased from apartment refrigerator

Bear chased from apartment
A Colorado man was forced to lock himself in his bedroom when a bear entered his apartment and rummaged through his refrigerator.

He called firefighters in the town of Avon, who chased the small black bear out of the building.

  • 02 May 2016
