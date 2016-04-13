Video

The US Democratic Congresswoman Donna Edwards has said the United States' "wretched history" of race politics was not going to be undone by eight years of a black presidency - but it could be over time.

She spoke to HARDtalk's Stephen Sackur in Washington DC, as she herself campaigns for a seat in the US senate representing her own state of Maryland.

She recalled telling her then teenage son to "not mouth off" when a police officer approached him.

"You can do that when you get home," she would tell him.

According to one study black men were nine times more likely to be killed by US police officers in 2015. A total of 1,134 black men were killed at the hands of police in the US last year (Source: The Guardian).

