Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Video shows Texas police officer 'body-slamming' girl
A Texas police officer has been placed on leave after video emerged showing him throwing a young girl to the ground.
The footage shows police officer Joshua Kehm restraining 12-year-old Janissa Valdez and then throwing her to the ground.
Her classmates are heard saying in the video: "She landed on her face" and "Janissa! Janissa, you OK?"
The incident happened on 29 March at a school in San Antonio, but the video has only recently been made public.
The school district called the video "alarming" and promised an investigation.
-
08 Apr 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-36000901/video-shows-texas-police-officer-body-slamming-girlRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window