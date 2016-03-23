Video

A US Navy tug, missing since 1921, has been found near one of the Farallones Islands, about 30 miles (50 km) west of San Francisco.

The USS Conestoga disappeared after leaving San Francisco on March 25, 1921, en route to American Samoa.

The disappearance sparked an air and sea search, but the tug and its 56 crew were declared lost in June that year.

Investigators believe the Conestoga sank as it tried to reach a protected cove to escape heavy winds and rough seas.