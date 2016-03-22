Apple's CEO Tim Cook vows privacy protection

Video

The FBI says it may have found a way to unlock the San Bernardino attacker's iPhone without Apple's assistance.

Federal authorities have been taking Apple to court to try to force them to unlock the handset - something Apple has insisted it cannot do and will not do.

The case was meant to go to court on Tuesday, but that hearing has now been cancelled at the government's request, while they work out if the unlocking method works.

Apple chief Tim Cook said the company had ''a responsibility'' to help customers in the protection of their data and privacy.