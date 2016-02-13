Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US Coast Guard rescues 42 from ship fire in the Pacific
U.S. Coast Guard releases video showing the rescue mission of 42 fishermen after their vessel caught fire 1,800 miles south of Hawaii.
-
13 Feb 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-35568699/us-coast-guard-rescues-42-from-ship-fire-in-the-pacificRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window