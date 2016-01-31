The Sikh man who stood up to Trump

Video

Iowa residents will convene on Monday night in local caucuses to decide who they support for the Republican and Democratic candidates for president. In the last days of campaigning, Donald Trump is still leading the polls - and making headlines.

Earlier in the week, two protesters were ejected from one of his rallies in Muscatine, Iowa after they unfurled a banner that read Stop Hate, referring to Mr Trump's call for a temporary ban on all Muslim immigrants.

One of the protesters was Arish Singh, a Sikh American comedian from Iowa.

Rajini Vaidyanathan went to meet him.

Filmed by Franz Strasser. Produced by Sarah Holmes.