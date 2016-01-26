Media player
First US vegan 'butcher' shop open in Minneapolis
The first vegan butcher shop in America has opened in Minneapolis. Each meat-free meat is made from non-GMO wheat with added seasonings and sauces.
26 Jan 2016
